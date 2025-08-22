Short Interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Decreases By 26.2%

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,300 shares, adeclineof26.2% from the July 15th total of 87,100 shares. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. BGSF has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. Taglich Brothers raised shares of BGSF from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BGSF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BGSF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BGSF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

