Shenkman Capital Management Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the period. LendingTree accounts for 1.2% of Shenkman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of LendingTree worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,494.72. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of LendingTree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

