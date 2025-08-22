SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE SN opened at $115.7260 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.