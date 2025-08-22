Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $29.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

