Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 281,773 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2%

SLB opened at $33.7660 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.