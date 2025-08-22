Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.94% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $11,693,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 744,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 551,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 670,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 382,324 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 409,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 224,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 106,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van bought 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $193,411.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,777.74. This represents a 15.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $14.7750 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $419.17 million, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -484.62%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

