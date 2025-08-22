Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,015,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in National Grid Transco by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

National Grid Transco Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $71.3730 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Get Our Latest Report on National Grid Transco

About National Grid Transco

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.