RPM International Inc. $RPM Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Up 0.0%

RPM International stock opened at $124.1880 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%.The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded RPM International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

