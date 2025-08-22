RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 71,715 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 153.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,605,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 173.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $516,622,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 105,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 292.06 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.96 and a 200-day moving average of $246.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.19 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total value of $6,033,207.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. The trade was a 42.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $50,618,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

