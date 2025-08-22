RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 573,764 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 128.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,764 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 2.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Super Micro Computer worth $34,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $1,624,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $8,991,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 910.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 139,642 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,000,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

