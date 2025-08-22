Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.3%

UHS opened at $184.0880 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,333,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 426,211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,381,000 after buying an additional 340,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 329.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after buying an additional 310,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

