Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 100 to GBX 95 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 93.33.

Get Hays alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hays

Hays Stock Up 2.5%

HAS opened at GBX 64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 55.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 96.60.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 EPS for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hays will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hays

In other Hays news, insider Michael Findlay purchased 34,382 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.56. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.