Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Stake Decreased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 4.1% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $526.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $551.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.64.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

