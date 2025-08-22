Robert Mcnamara Purchases 10,000 Shares of Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert Mcnamara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,855. This represents a 14.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Avita Medical Stock Up 1.3%
Avita Medical stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. Avita Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63.
Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 68.87%.The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avita Medical Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. D. Boral Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avita Medical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
