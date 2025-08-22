Robert Mcnamara Purchases 10,000 Shares of Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert Mcnamara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,855. This represents a 14.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avita Medical Stock Up 1.3%

Avita Medical stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. Avita Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 68.87%.The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avita Medical Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avita Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avita Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avita Medical during the first quarter worth $799,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avita Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avita Medical in the first quarter valued at $669,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. D. Boral Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avita Medical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Avita Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

