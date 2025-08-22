Reviewing YETI (NYSE:YETI) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YETI and Amer Sports”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.83 billion 1.50 $175.69 million $2.10 16.15 Amer Sports $5.46 billion 3.78 $72.60 million $0.41 90.87

Profitability

YETI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports. YETI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares YETI and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 9.73% 24.60% 14.84% Amer Sports 3.93% 6.87% 3.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for YETI and Amer Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 9 5 0 2.36 Amer Sports 0 4 12 1 2.82

YETI presently has a consensus target price of $38.5385, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Amer Sports has a consensus target price of $40.2867, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

YETI has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Sports has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amer Sports beats YETI on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

