Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R Purchases 135,641 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 135,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $4,396,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,268,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,612,621.28. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 250,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $8,040,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 297,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $9,486,180.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.89 per share, with a total value of $6,478,804.29.

On Monday, August 18th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 111,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $3,514,260.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,863 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,678,495.46.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,446,636.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,254,615.10.

On Friday, July 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991,931.27.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $32.1120 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $33.03.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

