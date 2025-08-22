REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. Wall Street Zen downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 66.95% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

