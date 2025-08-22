Rede Wealth LLC Sells 426 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 223,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 451,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

