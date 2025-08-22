Rede Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,378 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

