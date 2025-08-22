Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $46,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $108.3750 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.