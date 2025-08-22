Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given New $2.30 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.70 to $2.30 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.15.

QIPT opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 73,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

