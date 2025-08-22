Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,500 shares, adropof24.7% from the July 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:QSIAW opened at $0.4210 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $0.0480 and a 52 week high of $2.2250.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company’s platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

