Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.