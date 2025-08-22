Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.10 Million in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 293,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE UMC opened at $6.7450 on Friday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 16.71%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.3661 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 460.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 75.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

