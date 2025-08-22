Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,844 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $192,231,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,922,000 after acquiring an additional 715,024 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,796,000 after acquiring an additional 488,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9%

IRM opened at $90.5140 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.57 and a beta of 1.07. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,600. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,736,123. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

