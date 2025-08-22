Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.34% of International Business Machines worth $787,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $239.2070 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.32 and a 200 day moving average of $258.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

