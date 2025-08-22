Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.47% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $835,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 187.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 61,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,507,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $32,877,757. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $633.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $567.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.