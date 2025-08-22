Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,361,065 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.95% of Entegris worth $1,185,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,870,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $119.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

