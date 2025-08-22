Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, anincreaseof25.8% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Prenetics Global stock opened at $0.0188 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Prenetics Global has a 1-year low of $0.0061 and a 1-year high of $0.0695.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

