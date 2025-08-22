Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Premier has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.82%.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at $427,123.84. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at $660,339.19. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Premier by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,259,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 638,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,100,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,993,000 after purchasing an additional 208,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after buying an additional 561,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 84,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

