Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Precigen Price Performance

PGEN stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 599,914 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Precigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precigen in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Stories

