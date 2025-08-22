Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.8750.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $976.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.62.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 2,137.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

