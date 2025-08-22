PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Stock Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,465 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of PPG Industries worth $67,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 92,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $111.4570 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

