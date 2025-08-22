Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 45,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. $IOVA

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

