Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.65 and last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 8377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Popular Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 16.49%.The business had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Popular by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,569,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Popular by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,940,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,115,000 after purchasing an additional 464,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Popular by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,496,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

