Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 9079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.
Separately, Zacks Research raised Pop Mart International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pop Mart International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Pop Mart International Group Limited is an investment holding company engages in the design, development and sale of pop toys principally in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally. The company offers blind boxes. Pop Mart International Group Limited is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
