Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,901,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 33,549.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after buying an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,117,000 after buying an additional 194,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,507,000 after buying an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of POOL opened at $308.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.80. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

