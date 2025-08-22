Phebe Novakovic Sells 129,090 Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $316.3220 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $322.50. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

