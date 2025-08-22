PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 296 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $131.9580 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average of $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

