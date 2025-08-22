PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF $SIZE

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $157.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.58. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

