PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Amgen by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $295.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

