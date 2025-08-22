Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Approximately 741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 486,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.57.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

