Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells $272,811.20 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CAO Saqib Baig sold 32,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $272,811.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 177,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,117. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,862 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after buying an additional 4,940,422 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,681,000. DME Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after buying an additional 992,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 490,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

