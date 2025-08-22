Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $326,000 in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Entergy by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,673,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $89.1790 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

