Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys 4,551 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF $HYBB

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 138,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYBB opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.42 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

