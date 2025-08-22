Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires New Position in Urogen Pharma $URGN

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URGN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urogen Pharma

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $143,971.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 41,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,156.88. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $176,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,171.01. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,833 shares of company stock worth $457,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

URGN stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $915.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

