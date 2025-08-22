Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA Stock Holdings Decreased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,213,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,947 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $90,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Papa John’s International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.