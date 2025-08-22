Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 24.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 393,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 130,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Javier Reyes acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,360.00. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

