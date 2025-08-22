O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,920 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,502 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

