OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) CEO Adam Comora Acquires 18,256 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Comora purchased 18,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $42,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,479.44. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, August 15th, Adam Comora purchased 21,744 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $50,011.20.

On Friday, June 13th, Adam Comora purchased 100 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Adam Comora purchased 2,600 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $7,956.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Comora purchased 5,400 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $16,632.00.

Shares of OPAL opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Johnson Rice lowered OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

