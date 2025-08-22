OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) CEO Adam Comora Acquires 18,256 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Comora purchased 18,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $42,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,479.44. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Adam Comora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 15th, Adam Comora purchased 21,744 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $50,011.20.
- On Friday, June 13th, Adam Comora purchased 100 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310.00.
- On Thursday, June 12th, Adam Comora purchased 2,600 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $7,956.00.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Comora purchased 5,400 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $16,632.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of OPAL opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Johnson Rice lowered OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.81.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPAL
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OPAL Fuels
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.